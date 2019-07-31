Spotify collaborates with 'Quentin Tarantino' to create podcast, playlist for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

MUMBAI: Spotify has collaborated with Quentin Tarantino to create a playlist and a podcast based on his latest film – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which will be releasing on 15 August.

Tarantino has tried to include music that will take you back to 1960s. From AM car radio speakers, to the air-checks of KHJ Boss Radio disc jockey, the way people talked, to TV interstitials. He has even tried capturing the rumble of gas-guzzling car engines, which will give you a perfect picture of how Los Angeles looked back in 1969.

Spotify’s podcast audience is witnessing immense growth, the company revealed in its earnings report today. The reports reveal that its podcast audience has grown by over 50 percent since the last quarter, and that it has almost doubled since the beginning of the year.

The growth in its podcasting business suggests that Spotify’s investment is starting to pay off. The Obama deal will produce Spotify-exclusive podcasts

Last month, Spotify announced a multi-year podcasting deal with Higher Ground Productions, Barack and Michelle Obama’s media company. It will result in podcasts that are exclusive to this streaming service only. Exclusive podcasts will be an important element and a major crowd puller in getting people to try Spotify rather than sticking to the podcast apps they follow currently.

While the users are still vocally mad because it took out two very beloved features, Spotify knows how to keep the audience committed to their app with other things.

