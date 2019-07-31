RadioandMusic
RNM
| 01 Aug 2019
mobile digital
News
Spotify collaborates with 'Quentin Tarantino' to create podcast, playlist for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Apps | Spotify | Quentin Tarantino | Barack Obama | Michelle Obama | Hollywood |

MUMBAI: Spotify has collaborated with Quentin Tarantino to create a playlist and a podcast based on his latest film – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which will be releasing on 15 August.

 Tarantino has tried to include music that will take you back to 1960s. From AM car radio speakers, to the air-checks of KHJ Boss Radio disc jockey, the way people talked, to TV interstitials. He has even tried capturing the rumble of gas-guzzling car engines, which will give you a perfect picture of how Los Angeles looked back in 1969.

Spotify’s podcast audience is witnessing immense growth, the company revealed in its earnings report today. The reports reveal that its podcast audience has grown by over 50 percent since the last quarter, and that it has almost doubled since the beginning of the year.

The growth in its podcasting business suggests that Spotify’s investment is starting to pay off. The Obama deal will produce Spotify-exclusive podcasts

Last month, Spotify announced a multi-year podcasting deal with Higher Ground Productions, Barack and Michelle Obama’s media company. It will result in podcasts that are exclusive to this streaming service only. Exclusive podcasts will be an important element and a major crowd puller in getting people to try Spotify rather than sticking to the podcast apps they follow currently.

While the users are still vocally mad because it took out two very beloved features, Spotify knows how to keep the audience committed to their app with other things.

Check out a few other updates on Spotify:

Also Read: Spotify's 'Game of Thrones 8' rock-inspired playlist

Spotify now available on PlayStation Music

related stories
apps  |  25 Jul 2019

DJ Khaled named Apple Music artist in residence

MUMBAI: Apple Music today announced world-renowned producer, platinum-selling recording artist, social media titan, modern-day music mogul, and Asahd’s Dad, DJ Khaled as its first artist in residence.

platforms  |  18 Jul 2019

The Dharavi Dream Project explores new avenues with DJ'ing classes

MUMBAI: With a successful run of #AfterSchoolofHipHop for four consecutive years and having some of the most established names from the fraternity visit the school like AR Rahman, Gulzar Saab, Anil Kapoor, Sukhwinder Singh and many more, 'The Dharavi Dream Project' has taken a step further by in

platforms  |  17 Jul 2019

Sterling Reserve Music Project's 'Jhul Mama' highlights current hip hop genre

MUMBAI: Sterling Reserve Music Project’s fifth single Jhul Mama, by the ‘gully boy’ of Indian Bangla rap, Cizzy.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group