23 May 2019
ByteDance plans free music streaming app in India
MUMBAI: Chinese conglomerate ByteDance is reportedly working on a free music streaming service to give competition to Spotify and others, the media reported.

According to a TechCrunch report late Tuesday, the firm, which operates popular video-sharing app TikTok has spoken to some music labels in the emerging markets like India.

"The private Chinese company is likely eyeing India as a key market for its music app. The company has been in discussion with local music labels T Series and Times Music for rights," said the report.

The company already works with music labels worldwide to licence usage of their tracks on its platform. 

In China, ByteDance claims to have tie-ups with more than 800 labels," the report added.

Bytedance this week launched a chat app called Feiliao which can help users with services like delivery orders, ride-hailing and money exchange.

TikTok has nearly 20 crore users in India.

Spotify, which provides millions of music track on phone, computer tablet and other online platforms, launched its service in India in February end and has been giving strong competition to the other players in the field.

It had amassed one million followers with the week of its launch.

(Source: IANS)

